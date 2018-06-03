Bonnie Lee (Miller) Cross, 70

July 5, 1947 - June 2, 2018

Bonnie Lee Miller was born on July 5, 1947 to parents Gilfred and Genevieve (Louis) Miller in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Her family moved to Princeton, where she graduated high school in 1965, and met and married Paul Cross on March 27, 1965 in Big Lake. She and Paul moved to Zimmerman where they have lived for the past 53 years. She volunteered at Zimmerman Elementary, worked at the Zimmerman Nutrition Center, and in the Bakery of the local grocery store. She loved to bake, sew, and crochet but most of all she loved her grandchildren. Family was the most important thing to her. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a beloved half-sister, step-sister, aunt, and friend. She brought joy to all her knew her and will be dearly missed.