FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) _ The body of a missing Grand Forks man has been recovered from a lake in Otter Tail County.

The sheriff's department says sonar equipment from Crow Wing County helped

locate the body of 39-year-old Peter Akinboro Wednesday afternoon. He had been

reported missing Saturday evening after taking a Jet Ski out on West Battle

Lake. The Jet Ski and his life jacket were recovered earlier from the lake.