Board Certifies Newcomer’s Win Over Hennepin County Sheriff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A political newcomer has been certified as the winner in the Hennepin County sheriff's race, defeating longtime Sheriff Rich Stanek.

The Hennepin County Canvassing Board on Tuesday certified Dave "Hutch" Hutchinson's narrow win over Stanek in last week's election. The Star Tribune reports the board found no errors in the vote totals.

Stanek released a statement congratulating Hutchinson on the race results and said a transition is underway. But the statement did not directly say whether Stanek conceded. If Stanek seeks a recount, he would have to pay the $95,000 for it himself.

According to unofficial returns reported last week, Hutchinson beat Stanek by 2,340 out of nearly 530,000 ballots. That's a margin of 0.44 percent.

Hutchinson was a Metro Transit sergeant who pledged "a more progressive, open, inclusive" department.

Stanek has been Hennepin County sheriff for 12 years.