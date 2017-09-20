Bloomington OKs Purchase of Farm Site for World Fair Bid

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) _ A farm near the Mall of America could become the site

of a World's Fair event.

Bloomington city officials voted Tuesday to buy the Kelley Farm property for

$32 million to be a possible site for Expo 2023.

The 59-acre property sits between the mall and the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge. The farm has been owned by the same family since 1932, but the family decided in 2015 to put the land up for sale for possible development.

Minnesota is one of three finalists to host the World's Fair event. The other

finalists are in Argentina and Poland. The winning city will be chosen in

November.

Organizers say the three-month event would draw 150,000 visitors per day and

have an economic impact of $4 billion.