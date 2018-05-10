Bill Changing Abortion Ultrasound Rules Clears Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A bill requiring doctors to give pregnant women the option to see an ultrasound before having an abortion has cleared the Minnesota Legislature.

The House passed the bill Thursday by a 79-48 vote. A handful of Democrats joined Republicans to approve the measure, which the Senate passed earlier this month.

Democrats argued it's a veiled attempt to hinder women's access to abortions. But Republicans say the regulation will help give women more information before deciding to have an abortion.

The debate is a familiar topic at the Capitol, but it faces stiff odds at becoming law.