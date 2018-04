BIG LAKE -- A Big Lake man was hurt in a rollover crash on Highway 25, in Big Lake Township Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 44-year-old Craig Mosley was heading south on Highway 25, near County Road 14 around 2:30 p.m. when he lost control, went off the road into the ditch and rolled.

Mosley was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says ice and snow covered roads played a role in the crash.