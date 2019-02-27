Big Lake Man Dead After Rear-Ending Snowplow

BIG LAKE -- A man is dead after rear-ending a snowplow in his pickup Wednesday morning in Big Lake Township.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 9:00 a.m. Thirty-seven-year-old Ross Ness was driving his pickup south on 196th Street Northwest at 212th Avenue when he hit the snowplow. The plow was stopped while lowering the plow wing before turning off 196th.

Authorities say the plow's driver, 43-year-old Michael Leverty of Zimmerman attempted to turn out of the way when he saw Ness approaching.

Ness was killed in the crash Leverty was not hurt.