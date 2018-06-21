Bicyclist Hurt In Crash South of Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A New Ulm man was hurt in a bike crash south of Little Falls. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday on Hilton Road, about three miles south of Little Falls.

Fifty-nine-year-old Timothy Reding was riding his bike when he tried to stop for another bike that had stopped in front of him when he lost control and went into the ditch. Reding hit his head when he fell to the ground.