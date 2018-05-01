Bernel ‘Susie’ Schmolke, 77, Foley

September 19, 1940 - April 28, 2018



Bernel ‘Susie’ Schmolke, age 77, of Foley, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center. A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Susie will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 3, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery.

Bernel Luella (Kranz) Schmolke was born September 19, 1940 at home in Morrison County to Orey and Luella (Keehr) Kranz. She graduated from Royalton High School. On August 4, 1962, she was united in marriage with Donald Schmolke at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Susie had a high work ethic and committed to a variety of jobs until she eventually retired working alongside her son at the Grub ‘n Pub. She was a talented cook, enjoyed the relaxation of reading and fishing, and took great pride in tending to her yard. Susie was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church and the Hillman American Legion Auxilliary.