Bernadette P. Shewmake, 69, Zimmerman

May 29, 1949 - September 6, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 2 PM at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish-South, Zimmerman, MN, for Bernadette P. Shewmake who was born on May 29, 1949, and went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2018. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Pius X Cemetery, Zimmerman.

Bernie is survived by her son, Brett Weber; sisters and brothers, Mary (Rand) Madson, Sonny (Tammy) Hilyar, Peter (Pam) Hilyar, Jimmy Hilyar, Barb Riebe, George (Pat) Hilyar, Lois (Ray) Tucker, Robert Estum, David Estum, Betty (Richard) Belanger, Kay (Jerry) Lembeck, and Charlotte (Tony) Laselle.

Bernie was preceded in death by her friend and partner, Tim L. Petrie and her parents, Bernard and Jeanette (Estum) Hilyar.