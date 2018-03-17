Benton County’s Ragnar Getting New Protective Vest

FOLEY -- Benton County's K-9 Ragnar has some extra protection for himself now, thanks to the non-profit Vest Interest in K9s.

Vested Interest in K9s started in Massachusets in 2009. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs in law enforcement. They've donated over 2,800 protective vests across the country, at more than $2.4-million.