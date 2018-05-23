Benton County Sheriff Seeks Information Regarding Stolen Boat

RICE -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for information involving a stolen boat that was recently recovered.

Sheriff Troy Heck says they received a call last Friday, that a boat and trailer were parked on a walking path at Bend in the River Park in Watab Township.

Deputies says the 2018 Skeeter fiberglass boat was missing its 250 horsepowered outboard motor, trolling motor, battery. The suspects also cut into the boat to remove some electronic items.

Deputies learned the boat had been stolen from a business in Elk River and was brought to Benton County where it was stripped of its motors and left at the park.