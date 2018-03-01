Benton County Sheriff Looking for Stolen Trailer

SAUK RAPIDS -- Be on the lookout for another stolen trailer. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they were called to Tony's Lifetime Exteriors in Sauk Rapids back on February 23rd.

Deputies learned the trailer was taken around February 6th or 7th.

It is described as a black 1992 Fell brand 14-foot trailer. It is a single axle trailer with wood sides with the name "Tony's Lifetime Exteriors" painted in white letters on each side.

Anyone with any information should contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301.