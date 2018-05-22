Becker to Start Industrial Park Project, Awaiting Dayton’s Stamp
BECKER -- A major road construction project in Becker is one step closer to getting started.
The Industrial Park Road Improvements Project is highlighted in the legislature's bonding bill and just waiting to be signed by Governor Mark Dayton. Becker City Administrator Greg Pruszinske says the project is designed to give better access to Highway 10 from the Industrial Park area.
"Basically what we are going to do is improve an existing section of Hancock Street South and then on each end of that, north and south ends, we are going to extend both ends. One will realign with County Road 8 and one will connect with Liberty Lane which is also in our Industrial Park."
The project will also include sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water main work. Pruszinske says the $3.3 million in bonding money will likely cover about half of the total cost of the project. He says the city would like to finalize the designs and take bids on the project as soon as possible.
"We have a feasibility study about ready to be delivered to us. Once we get that feasibility study and report back to us, what we'll do is start queuing up the final specifics about the project including plans and specifications. Then likely we'll start to go out for bid."
If everything goes according to plan, Becker would like to start the road construction project by spring 2019.