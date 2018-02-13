BCA Names Clay County Deputies in Shooting of 19-Year-Old

SABIN, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities have released the names of two Clay County sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old man in Sabin.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identifies the officers as Deputy Ryan Sinclair and Sgt. Gabriel Tweten. The agency says Sinclair fired his gun.

Deputies were called Saturday night on a report of a suicidal man with a knife.

Investigators say the deputies found the man, who ignored orders to drop the knife and punched Tweten, knocking a Taser from his hands.

The 19-year-old grabbed the stun gun and fired, striking Sinclair, who shot and struck the man.

The man was treated at a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital and is now in the Clay County Jail, pending charges.

Both deputies are on standard administrative leave. The BCA is investigating.