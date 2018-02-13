BCA: Clay County Deputy Wounded Man Who Shot Him With Taser

SABIN, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a Clay County deputy shot and wounded a

19-year-old Sabin man after the man shot the deputy with another officer's

Taser.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identifies the officers as Deputy

Ryan Sinclair and Sgt. Gabriel Tweten. The agency says Sinclair fired his gun.

Deputies were called Saturday night about a suicidal man with a knife.

Investigators say the deputies found the man, who ignored orders to drop the

knife and punched Tweten, knocking a Taser from his hands.

The 19-year-old grabbed the stun gun and fired, striking Sinclair, who shot and

struck the man.

The man was treated at a Fargo, North Dakota, hospital and is now in the Clay

County Jail, pending charges.

Both deputies are on standard administrative leave. The BCA is investigating.