Update: BCA Investigating Officer Involved Shooting In St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - We have more information about the shooting that happened late Monday night in west St. Cloud. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it was an officer-involved shooting.

A Stearns County Sheriff's Deputy and several St. Cloud Police officers were investigating a possible assault. As part of the investigation, they tried to make contact with the occupants of a home on the 7000 block of Northwood Lane.

Shortly after investigators knocked on the front door an armed man inside the home broke a window at the back of the home and ran. The BCA says evidence at the scene is consistent with the suspect's weapon being fired.

At one point the deputy fired his weapon. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries. Two officers also deployed tasers.

The suspect was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

The BCA recovered a handgun. Neither the Stearns County Sheriff's Office or the St. Cloud Police Department use body cameras, they are still determining if squad car cameras captured video of the incident.

The deputy and officers are on standard administrative leave.

The BCA will provide additional information including the names of all the people involved later.