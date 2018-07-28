BBB Seeing Spike in Facebook Scams [VIDEO]

UNDATED -- Scammers are finding victims by impersonating family and friends on Facebook.

The Better Business Bureau says they're getting more and more reports of scammers using the social media site to target people. Scammers are hacking into profiles, or creating fake accounts with stolen pictures and information.

They'll act as a friend or family and either ask for money or your personal information. Make sure to be aware of your friends' habits online, to be able to spot strange behavior, and report possible scam accounts to Facebook.