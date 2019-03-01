BBB: How to Pick a Good Dating Service

ST. CLOUD -- The snow will be melting soon, rain showers are on their way and spring will be here. As spring nears many of us, who are single, are starting to look for love or at least a date for Saturday night.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to choose a dating service and not get scammed by a non-legitimate one. First and foremost always do your research, read reviews on the business, check them out on the BBB's website and if they have a customer satisfaction guaranteed policy read it thoroughly.

Also, the BBB suggests knowing what you are looking for and who you are looking for when choosing a service. You should know if you're looking for a casual relationship or something more serious that could lead to marriage. You should also consider location, are you only interested in looking locally for a date or could you drive a distance to meet up?

Pricing is one of the biggest factors you should consider, make sure the price fits in with your monthly budget. The BBB says many sites offer free trials or free services in general. Be cautious with completely free services though, the BBB says spending a little more money can give you added benefits and help your search.

The last tip, always be cautious and safe when meeting a date you've arranged online. Meet your date in public, and let someone else know the details of where you'll be and who you will be with, this way someone else knows what you're doing. The BBB says to look out for scammers who often want to leave the dating site and talk through personal email, say they love you soon after dating or ask you to wire them money.

If you want more dating tips, check out the BBB's website .