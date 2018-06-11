Barn Catches Fire from Lightning Strike
SAUK CENTRE -- A barn is damaged near Sauk Centre after being struck by lightning.
Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday at 35052 County Road 26 in Raymond Township, just southwest of Sauk Centre.
The Sauk Centre Fire department determined the barn caught on fire after being struck by lightning. It had moderate damage.
The barn owners, Wayne and Nancy Schlaak were not hurt and no other injuries were reported.