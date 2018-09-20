Bark to the Future Fundraiser Brings in Record Totals for TCHS

ST. CLOUD -- The Tri-County Humane Society's Companion Walk proved to be another hit this year, bringing in record breaking totals.

The nonprofit raised over $59,000, just shy of their $60,000 goal, and breaks the previous record of $54,000 raised back in 2015.

The walk, formerly known as Woofstock, was branded Bark to the Future and featured a 1980s theme.

The fundraiser had about 650 walkers and about 360 dogs in attendance.

All proceeds from the event will be used for general operations at the animal shelter.