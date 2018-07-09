Banaian; Local Economy Is Still Doing Well [AUDIO]

King Banaian (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs, King Banaian joined me on WJON today.  We talked about Minnesota tourism, how tariffs effect the economy, what is happening with retail, jobs that immigrants and illegal citizens take and the new project he and his staff are working on.  Banaian also said that Crossroads Mall has the most vacancies its had in the last 6 years.  Listen below.

King Banaian joins me monthly for an update on the local, state and national economy.

