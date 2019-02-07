Badgers Prevail In Tight Game With Gophers

The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team 56-51 Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers fall to 16-7 overall, and 6-6 in the Big Ten Conference, with the loss.

Jordan Murphy led Minnesota with 16 points and 19 rebounds, while Daniel Oturu added 12 points and 11 boards off the bench for the Gophers. Ethan Happ led the Badgers with 15 points.

Neither team shot the ball well, with the Gophers' 35.1% success rate narrowly edging Wisconsin's 34.5%.

The Gophers will play at Michigan State Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.