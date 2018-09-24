Bad Habit to Move Into Old St. Joseph City Hall [PHOTOS]

ST. JOSEPH -- After months of negotiations, Bad Habit has officially closed on and will be moving into the old St. Joseph City Hall building.

They'll be starting the first part of renovations this week.

Bad Habit started negotiating with the city over their old city hall back in April. The old city hall has been vacant since the city moved into their new facilities in February of 2017. The brewery's new space will be a large upgrade size-wise over their current one. They'll be going from around 1,800 square feet to just under 8,000.

Co-owner Aaron Rieland says this will allow them to provide something people have been requesting quite a bit.

"Gives us the option to create a few small private party rooms for rent. We get several requests a month from people wanting to rent the tap room for parties, so we're going to have a couple private rooms for that. Then a future goal would be a large private room in the basement."

The old St. Joseph City Hall was recently listed for $569,000. Reiland says they bought it for "what the city was asking." Rieland says they're excited to share both this news and their new space with their customers. Whom he calls family and friends.

"I don't even see them as customers, they're family and friends now after two and a half years of doing this. It's just fun to think about what is coming in the future and it's fun to share this news finally with everybody since it's been hidden for about five months now."

Rieland says they're also excited to have their own parking lot and plan on having an expanded patio area once they're settled into their new location.

Bad Habit will be vacating their current location in the Millstream building, once they're finished remodeling their new building. Rieland hopes they'll be done renovating their new space by next summer.

Colleen Hollinger is the Director of Marketing for Collegeville Companies. She says they do have an inquiry into Bad Habit's current space, but nothing is set in stone yet.