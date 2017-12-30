Authorities Respond To Shots Fired In Morrison County

SWANVILLE TOWNSHIP - Morrison County Authorities arrested multiple people in connection with shots being fired at a home near Swanville.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says they were called Friday to a report of shots fired at a home in Swanville Township. When they arrived authorities talked to witnesses that said they saw a car fleeing the scene with four people in it.

Authorities say they found one suspect in Flensburg and found the suspects car at another home in Browerville in Todd County. Police used a searched warrant at the home located at 30940 Highway 71. They arrested three people in the home in connection with the shooting and two more on drug charges.

Arrested were 36-year-old Shawn Steffansen from Taylor, 49-year-old Anthony Pistachio from Iona and 30-year-old Ashley Richardson from Iona. All are awaiting charges from the earlier shooting.

Todd County Sheriff's also arrested 36-year-old William Giroux from St. Cloud and 27-year-old Kayla Pistachio-Fuller from Iona on controlled substance offenses.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the public.