UPDATE: Name Released In Fatal Crash in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD -- Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a crash involving a tractor Saturday night near Litchfield.

The man has been identified as 62-year-old Kevin Erickson of Darwin.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:30 p.m. Erickson was heading north on Highway 15 when he collided with the rear side of a planter being pulled by a tractor. The tractor had just pulled out from a field approach to head north on Highway 15.

Erickson was pronounced dead at the scene.