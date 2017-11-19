Authorities Identify Minneapolis Man Who Died In House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a Minneapolis man who died last week in a house fire.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office identified the victim as 55-year-old Robert Holmberg. He died of smoke inhalation, the office says.

Reports say Holmberg was pulled Tuesday from an upper-level bedroom of the house in north Minneapolis. He was given CPR at the scene, and then taken to a hospital, where he died Wednesday.

Another resident of the home got out safely. The fire was ruled accidental.