Authorities Identify Minneapolis Man Who Died In House Fire
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a Minneapolis man who died last week in a house fire.
The Hennepin County medical examiner's office identified the victim as 55-year-old Robert Holmberg. He died of smoke inhalation, the office says.
Reports say Holmberg was pulled Tuesday from an upper-level bedroom of the house in north Minneapolis. He was given CPR at the scene, and then taken to a hospital, where he died Wednesday.
Another resident of the home got out safely. The fire was ruled accidental.