Authorities ID Woman Killed When Motorcycle Crashes in Chase

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when a motorcycle fleeing police crashed on a highway in northern Minnesota.

The State Patrol identifies the woman as 32-year-old Nicole Annette Hahn of Howard Lake.

Authorities say Hahn was a passenger on a motorcycle fleeing police during a traffic stop Tuesday. The crash happened about 6 p.m. on Highway 89 in Beltrami County.

Authorities say a 34-year-old man from Maplewood who driving the motorcycle is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.