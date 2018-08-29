Atwater Woman Hurt in Rollover in Meeker County

FOREST CITY -- An Atwater woman was hurt in a single vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 24 near the town of Forest City in Meeker County.

Thirty-eight-year-old Sonya Scott was going west when her car went off the road onto the shoulder. She overcorrected and the vehicle rolled onto its roof, hitting a road sign.

Scott was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield with non-life threatening injuries.