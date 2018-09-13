ATV/UTV Ride For A Reason FUNdraiser Event

IT'S TIME TO RIDE FOR A REASON

Do you love to ride? Then let us give you a good reason to do it. The "Ride For A Reason" ATV/UTV FUNdraiser for Tanner's Team Foundation, is going to be happening on Saturday, September 22nd; and it's a great way to support your family, friends and neighbors in need right here in central Minnesota.

ENJOY LUNCH AT 11 AM AND GET REGISTERED

The fun will begin with registration and lunch at 11 am. The ride will begin at noon. Each registration is $25 per rider and $15 for children under 11. You will get a fantastic Tanner's Team Foundation T shirt for registering, plus you can spend another $40 for the great cause and get a gear pack, including a Tanner's Team Foundation Sweatshirt and Bandana. There will also be a silent auction from 11 to 3 at Drift Skippers.

MILLE LACS DRIFT SKIPPERS IN ISLE MN

Everyone will meet at Mille Lacs Drift Skippers in Isle Minnesota.

THE REASON FOR RIDING

Tanner's Team Foundation is dedicated to helping assist families in central Minnesota, who have children with life threatening illnesses. Whether it be paying their mortgage payment, buying them groceries, or getting them the funds they need to support them during their time of need, You can help make a big difference in the lives of your friends and neighbors in central Minnesota by riding along, or making a donation.

TO REGISTER

Get registered early by clicking HERE now! We'll see you there! You can learn more about Tanner's Team Foundation by going to Tannersteam.org .