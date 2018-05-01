Athlos Academy Hires New Executive Director
ST. CLOUD -- After a few months of searching, Athlos Academy has found a new leader to move it forward.
Randall Vetsch has been hired as the charter school's new executive director. Vetsch says he's honored and excited to be chosen for this role. He's a St. Cloud State University grad and grew up in St. Michael.
Vetsch has been in education administration for years. Some of his stops include Cedar Riverside Community School, Eagle Ridge Academy, and Stride Academy. Their former executive director, Dan McKeon, resigned in December.