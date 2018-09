The Twins lost to Houston 4-1 Monday afternoon. Kyle Gibson threw 7 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned allowed to take the loss. Dallas Kuechel threw 6 innings with 1 run allowed to get the win.

Miguel Sano singled in the lone Twins' run in the 6th inning. Joe Mauer had 2 of the 8 Twins hits.

The Twins are now 63-74 and will host Houston Tuesday night at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.