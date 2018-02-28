Assumption Home Plans to Build New Assisted-Living Facility
COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring senior-living facility is looking to expand.
Assumption Home is in the early stages of planning a nearly 17,000 square foot expansion. It's going to be a separate stand-alone building on their current campus. Lindsey Sand is the Administrator of Assumption Home. Sand says the new building would help Assumption serve more residents.
"There are of course several outlying items we still need to tie up before making a final decision. The hopes are that we will be able to expand our campus to include an assisted living memory care option that will be adjacent to us, in the near future."
Sand says they are currently working with a financial consultant, architect, construction company and the city to see what options they have for an expansion with using their existing land.
Tuesday night, the city did approve rezoning a portion of Assumptions' land at 18 8th Avenue North from low-density residential to high-density residential.
Sand says Assumption has been pondering the expansion idea for two years now and is looking forward to making the plans a reality.
"We're excited that we are at this point where we can start to make some of these decisions and look to meet more of the needs of our aging adults within the ROCORI communities. We know that there is a need and we really want to be there to meet those needs."
As for right now, the cost of the project is still in the works. Sand says they hope to have more details to share this spring.