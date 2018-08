The Twins lost to the Oakland A's for the 2nd straight night 6-2 Saturday. Jonathan Lucroy hit a 3-run homer in the 4th inning to give Oakland a 4-0 lead.

Stephen Gonsalves made his 2nd Major League start and allowed 7 hits and 4 earned runs in 5 innings to take the loss.

The 2 Twins runs scored on solo home runs from Miguel Sano and Tyler Austin.

The Twins look to get a split in the 4-game series when they host the A's again today at 1:10 p.m., pregame on WJON at 12:00 p.m.