As the Snow Piles Up, How Does it Stack Up to Other Winters?

ST. CLOUD -- We had another 2.6 inches of snow officially in St. Cloud Tuesday. We've now had 7.7 inches of snow for the month of April. And, 55.6 inches of snow now for the season, which is 12.4 inches above normal.

So far, neither the monthly total or the seasonal total, are in the top 10.

Top 10 snowiest Aprils in St. Cloud history:

1). 24.4" in 2013

2). 15.6" in 1928

3). 15.3" in 2002

4). 12.0" in 2014

5). 11.1" in 1950

6). 10.9" in 2008

7). 10.0" in 1909

8). 9.4" in 1953

9). 9.4" in 1991

10). 8.7" in 1961

Top 10 snowiest seasons in St. Cloud history:

1). 87.9" in 1965-1965

2). 84.5" in 1936-1937

3). 82.0" in 1950-1951

4). 78.5" in 2012-2013

5). 75.5" in 1916-1917

6). 75.5" in 2013-2014

7). 69.6" in 1927-1928

8). 66.9" in 1968-1969

9). 66.9" in 1978-1979

10). 66.1" in 2010-2011