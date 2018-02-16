Around the Town: St. Cloud Boat Show Floods River’s Edge

ST. CLOUD -- This week on our "Around the Town" segment we headed out to River's Edge Convention Center for the St. Cloud Boat Show.

Once again, pontoon boats continue to be the most popular. Mike Zunker is the General Manager of Miller Marine. He says boats not only vary in types but also in price tags.

"We've got pontoons, we've got brand new Benningtons starting at $16,990 and you can go up from there. We sold a couple for $169,000.

In the past, boats were largely viewed as unaffordable. Zunker says, now you don't have to break the bank to get into a nice boat.

"They've really focused on the entry-level a little bit more. They've got great payments options too, so you can get into stuff, $169-200 a month, to get people in."

The boat show runs Friday from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

