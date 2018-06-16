Army Narrows List of Cities Down to 5 for New Command HQ

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army spokesman says officials have narrowed to five the number of cities under consideration to house a prestigious command center that's meant to modernize Army operations and technology.

Col. Patrick Seiber says Austin, Texas, is a finalist for the Futures Command headquarters along with Boston, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Seiber says 10 other cities — including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle — are no longer candidates. A final decision is expected by the end of June.

The Army wants the center to be near experts in technology and innovation who can figure out emerging threats and what equipment will be needed to answer them.