Arlene E. Dockendorf, 86, St. Cloud

August 14, 1931 - July 15, 2018

The Mass of Christian burial, celebrating the life of Arlene E. Dockendorf, age 86 of St. Cloud, will be at 12:00 PM, Thursday, July 19 at the St. Benedict’s Senior Center Chapel, burial will be in the St. Boniface cemetery in Cold Spring. Arlene died Sunday at the Care Center. There will be a visitation at 11:00 AM Thursday at the chapel. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Arlene was born August 14, 1931 in Marty (Pearl Lake) to John and Hedwig (Dullinger) Wicker. She grew up in Marty and married Vernon “Ep” Dockendorf on May 15, 1952 in Pearl Lake. The couple lived in St. Cloud. Arlene worked in the library at Apollo High School. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Diane Dockendorf (Paul) Opatz, St. Cloud; grandsons, Phillip Opatz, St. Cloud and Russell (Margaret Osgood) Opatz, Salt Lake City, UT. She is also survived by her sister, Doris (Les) Goenner, Clear Lake and her brother, Roger (Corrine) Wicker, St. Cloud.