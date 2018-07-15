Arizona Teen Airlifted After ATV Crash Near Litchfield

LITCHFIELD -- An Arizona teen had to be airlifted after being pinned under an ATV after a crash in Acton Township Friday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's office says the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 54000 block of County Highway 23. They received a call from nine-year-old Tyler Schindewolf of Cosmos saying he was trapped under an ATV with his cousin, 14-year-old Sabrina Miller, who was not breathing.

According to authorities Miller had been driving the ATV and turned too sharply causing the rollover.