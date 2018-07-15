Arizona Teen Airlifted After ATV Crash Near Litchfield
LITCHFIELD -- An Arizona teen had to be airlifted after being pinned under an ATV after a crash in Acton Township Friday.
The Meeker County Sheriff's office says the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 54000 block of County Highway 23. They received a call from nine-year-old Tyler Schindewolf of Cosmos saying he was trapped under an ATV with his cousin, 14-year-old Sabrina Miller, who was not breathing.
According to authorities Miller had been driving the ATV and turned too sharply causing the rollover.
Miller was airlifted to HCMC with critical injuries, Schindewolf was brought to HCMC as well by private party.