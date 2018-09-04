WAITE PARK -- An Arizona man turned himself in to police after an alleged assault Friday night.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says officers were called to 815 1st Street South in Waite Park shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic assault.

Police spoke with a woman at the scene who looked like she was involved in a struggle. Bentrud says a man had left the scene before officers arrived and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Sunday, the suspect 36-year-old Ray Sianez of Avondale, Arizona turned himself in at the Waite Park Police Department. He was taken to Stearns County Jail and charged with 5th Degree Domestic Assault and Felony Domestic Assault Strangulation.