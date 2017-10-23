Are Older Workers Employable? Gail Cruikshank Tells Us Yes [AUDIO]
Today on WJON I talked with Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation about how employable older workers are. She discussed the reasons why some older workers are appealing to employers and how they can be different than those that are younger in the workforce. Listen to the conversation below.
Gail joins me on a monthly basis highlighting a different aspect of the workforce. Learn more about Gail by going to greaterstcloudjobspot.com.