Archibald “Archie” H. Schrom, 93, Saint Cloud

August 26, 1925 - September 22, 2018

Memorial Service will be 10:30 AM Friday, September 28, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Saint Cloud for Archibald “Archie” H. Schrom, 93 of Saint Cloud who passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the VA hospital. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church. Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Saint Cloud.

Archie was born on August 26, 1925 to Leonard and Anne (Stueve) Schrom in Albany. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He married Shirley Ann Campbell on August 21, 1954. Archie was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Saint Cloud. He was a founding manager of the Minnesota branch of American Family insurance and worked there as an insurance manager for 35 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce, VFW Post 428 and President of the Insurance Association. Archie enjoyed crossword puzzles, fishing, traveling, golf, reading and carving. He was an intelligent, strong, humorous, stealthy, and stoic leader. He was young at heart and loved to prank his children. Archie appreciated the beauty of things. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include children, Mathew Schrom of Saint Cloud, David Schrom of Saint Cloud, Daniel (Patricia) of Saint Cloud, Paul (Susan) Schrom of Chandler, AZ, William Schrom of Saint Cloud and Michael Schrom of Cross Lake; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Dolores Stolpman, Veitcy Altmann, Lenore Wilmes, and Patricia Blonigan; many extended family; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Bonnie; and wife, Shirley.