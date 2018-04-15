April 2018 Now the 4th Snowiest in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The National Weather Service says we officially had 3.2 inches of snow in St. Cloud on Saturday. Combined with Friday's snowfall and we've officially had 4.2 inches over the weekend so far.

With more snow falling on Sunday, we will be adding to the total.

Snow totals from around the region:

Eden Valley - 8"

Big Lake - 8"

Kimball - 7.5"

Paynesville - 7.5"

St. Joseph - 6.3"

Collegeville - 5"

St. Cloud - 4.4"

Rice - 3.2"

We're now at 13 inches of snow for the month of April. That makes this the 4th snowiest April on record in St. Cloud.

Snowiest April's in St. Cloud:

1). 24.4" in 2013

2). 15.6" in 1928

3). 15.3" in 2002

4). 13" in 2018

5). 12" in 2014

6). 11.1" in1950

7). 10.9" in 2008

8). 10" in 1909

9). 9.4" in 1991

10). 9.4" in 1961

For the entire season, we've now officially had 60.9 inches of snow. That's still not enough for us to crack the top ten snowiest seasons on record in St. Cloud. But, we are 16.3 inches above normal for the winter.