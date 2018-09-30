Apply to SCSU and SCTCC for Free this October

ST. CLOUD -- You can apply to St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical and Community College for free in October.

In celebration of College Knowledge Month, all 37 Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving application fees from October 22-26. However, SCSU and SCTCC are waiving fees for the entire month.

College Knowledge Month was created by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. It's made to support high school seniors looking to apply for college.

Application fees for qualified low-income students and active duty military service members deployed overseas are always waived by St. Cloud State.

SCSU and SCTCC charge $20 for undergraduate students to apply. If you're interested in applying at either school follow the links below.