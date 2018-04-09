Appeals Court: Cop’s Reinstatement Violated Public Policy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals says an arbitrator's decision to reinstate a Richfield police officer who failed to report that he shoved a driver is a violation of public policy and should be reversed.

The decision comes in the case of Nathan Kinsey , who pushed and slapped a Somali driver in October 2015 in an incident that was recorded and posted online.

Kinsey was fired, but an arbitrator said he should be reinstated. The appellate court disagreed, saying public policy favors transparency and proper reporting on use of force and not following that policy jeopardizes public safety and trust.

Kinsey hadn't been reinstated while the case was under appeal.

Attorneys for the police union didn't immediately return messages and it's not clear if Kinsey will appeal to the Supreme Court.