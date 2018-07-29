Anthony “Tony” J. Schrafel, 69, St. Cloud

July 2, 1949 – July 29, 2018

Benson Funeral Home

Anthony “Tony” Joseph Schrafel, age 69, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, July 29, 2018 at his home.

Graveside services will be Friday, August 3, 2018 at 11:30 AM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, LeGrand, IA. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Tony was born July 2, 1949 in Marshalltown, IA to Albert C. and Dorothy “Dode” H. (Johnson) Schrafel. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1967. Tony attended St. Cloud State University. He then went on to the Culinary Institute of America in High Park, NY, graduating in 1973. Tony worked as a chef and restaurant owner in Philadelphia, PA.

Survivors include his partner of 32 years, Jack Zeigler of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Sally (Mike Duffy) Schrafel of Philadelphia, PA; and Sue (Jim) Mortenson of Oshkosh, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents.