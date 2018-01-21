Annual Barnelopet Helping Connect Present and Past [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - For the Sons of Norway, the annual Barnelopet is a chance to expose people to Norwegian heritage.

For 11 years now the Sons of Norway have hosted their event at Riverside Park in St. Cloud. Barnelopet translated to children's race, gives kids a chance to try out cross-country skiing, eat traditional Norwegian food and even meet a few Vikings.

Twenty-two-year-old Kari Haynes is a member of the Sons of Norway. She says understanding what life was like for Norwegian immigrants can help us understand what life is like for modern immigrants.

" It really helps me know who my people are, where we came from and how they established here. It's also really relevant today to be aware of our ancestors who came over and what they went through since it can help us understand what immigrants today go through"

Haynes, whose dad is the chapter president for the Trollheim of St. Cloud, says her favorite part of being a member of the lodge is connecting with her family's roots.

"My family has been to Norway and we have met the relatives that stayed over there. Just making connections with people who are living their daily lives [in Norway] just like we are living our lives here. We came from the same ancestors but are different and yet the same."

The Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club provided the ski equipment for the event.

