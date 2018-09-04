Annette F. Dwenger, 81, Clear Lake (Palmer)

October 29, 1936 - September 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Annette F. Dwenger, age 81, of Clear Lake (Palmer), who passed away Monday at her residence. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church in Clear Lake. Parish prayers will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Annette was born Oct. 29, 1936 in St. Cloud to Joseph & Anna (Notch) Fiereck. She married James Dwenger on Oct. 26, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. The couple owned and operated their own dairy farm in Palmer from 1958 until 1989. Annette also held a career as a telephone switchboard operator at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 20 years. She was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church. Annette enjoyed gardening, quilting, visiting, making and decorating cookies, and shopping with her grandkids. Staying active and exercising was very important to her to maintain good health. She was friendly, kind, witty, loving, caring and patient. Annette was most proud of her family, especially her grandkids. She always told her family that she was “just plain and ordinary” but those who knew her best, considered her quite extraordinary.

Survivors include her children, Joe (Diane) of Clear Lake, Dennis (Ann) of Elko, Cindy (Jerry) Regnier of Harris, Sue of Clear Lake, Tim (Maureen) of Blaine, Lori (Loren) Larson of Clear Lake, Kathy (Doug) Corrigan of Foley and Jill (Allan) Wegman of Foley; sisters, Ermalinda Fiereck of Wheaton, IL and Joan Spoden of Cold Spring; twin sister, Jannette (Donald) Schlichting of Sauk Centre; 28 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Annette was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim in 2012; brothers, Joseph and Nathaniel Fiereck; and sisters, Bernice Fiedler and Iola Fiereck.