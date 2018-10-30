Anglers Allowed One Walleye on Lake Mille Lacs This Winter

GARRISON -- Good news for ice anglers who fish for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is announcing a bag limit of one walleye between 21-23 inches, or one over 28 inches when the winter harvest season begins December 1st.

The DNR says while studies of the fall gill net collection suggest the walleye population is increasing on Mille Lacs, some year classes remain below normal or average.

The 2018 study estimates the 14-inch and longer fish population at 727,000 fish, up from 250,000 fish in both 2013 and 2014.

The fall gill net assessment showed the mature walleye which were sampled increased from just under 19 pounds per net last year to almost 28 pounds per net this year.

The DNR says the 2013 class continues to dominate the population, accounting for about 40-percent of the fish caught. The 2014 and 2105 year classes remain below normal while the 2016 year class is about average. While the 2017 year class is represented well in the gill nets, officials say it's too early to tell how they will fare moving forward.