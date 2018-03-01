Angeline R. Ohland, 98, Long Prairie

March 21, 1919 - March 1, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11 am Friday, March 9, 2018 at American Lutheran Church, Long Prairie for Angeline R. Ohland, age 98, of Long Prairie who passed away Thursday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. William Bakewicz will officiate and burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Clotho. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Angeline Rosella Jenkins was born March 21, 1919 near Osakis, Minnesota, the daughter of Ransom and Margaret (Dohman) Jenkins. She grew up in Leslie Township and attended school there. She married Myron K. Ohland on October 23, 1937 in Long Prairie, Minnesota. They made their home in Long Prairie where Angie worked for various café’s and restaurants. She later worked at National Produce and as a cook at the Long Prairie School for many years.

Angeline was a member of American Lutheran Church. She loved to dance and spend time with her family.

Angeline is survived by her children, Richard (Mary) Ohland, Blaine, MN, and Madeline Osterdyk, Mora, MN; four grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great grandchildren.